[Watch] Axar Patel plays distractor as Ruturaj Gaikwad tries to deliver IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match report in 60 seconds 

Team India cricketers Axar Patel and Ruturaj Gaikwad engaged in a fun activity following the Men in Blue’s 44-run win over Australia in the second T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Gaikwad was handed the task of giving the match report in 60 seconds, while Axar had to distract him from doing the same.

India came up with a clinical effort in Thiruvananthapuram to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Sent into bat by Australia, they put up 235/4 on the board as Yashasvi Jaiswal (53 off 25), Gaikwad (58 off 43), Ishan Kishan (52 off 32) and Rinku Singh (31* off 9) made significant contributions. The bowlers then held the Aussies to 191/9.

In a video posted on bcci.tv, Gaikwad and Axar took the 60-second challenge with a twist in the tale. As Gaikwad delivered the match report, Axar used various means to distract him. Apart from passing some cheeky comments, he also offered water and an orange.

After India set Australia a target of 236, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi claimed three wickets each to stifle the visitors in the chase. Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Axar picked up one wicket each.

“It's really special for me” - Jaiswal on his brilliant knock against Australia

While there were a number of impressive performances in the second T20I between India and Australia, it was Jaiswal’s opening assault that set the tone of the game. He clobbered nine fours and two sixes in his quick-fire half-century and was named Player of the Match for the same.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the left-handed batter shared his thoughts on his knock.

"It's really special for me. I was trying to play all my shots. I was trying to be fearless as I was sure of my decisions,” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal also credited coach VVS Laxman and skipper Suryakumar Yadav for backing him and his style of batting.

"I have been told by Surya bhai and V V S sir to go and play freely. I have been asked to express myself. For me, I think I can develop (as a cricketer) and I am not thinking about anything else. I am still learning," he stated.

"I am trying to develop all my shots. The mental stuff is something I am working on as it is important at this level," Jaiswal added.

The 21-year-old has 306 runs to his name in 10 T20I at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 172.88.