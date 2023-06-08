[Watch] Axar Patel produces an excellent run out of Mitchell Starc during WTC 2023 final on Day 2

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel might not be playing in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in London, but the 29-year-old quickly made an impact when he came as a substitute fielder on Day 2, Thursday (June 8).

The left-hander produced a direct hit to get rid of Mitchell Starc, who has three half-centuries against India.

The incident took place during the 104th over of the Australian innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj when Starc tried to sneak a risky single at the mid-on.

Axar dived to his left, his natural angle, to collect the ball and hit it straight into the stumps at the bowler’s end. Starc was almost a yard outside of his crease when the bails were dislodged.

With the dismissal, India reduced Australia to 402/7 during the first session of Day 2 to launch their fightback in the WTC 2023 final.

Team India bounce back on 1st session of Day 2 of WTC 2023 final

After a forgetful Day 1, Team India bounced back in style on Day 2. Mohammed Siraj first got rid of Travis Head (163), who was caught behind the wickets. With the dismissal, India ended his partnership with Steve Smith (121) of 285 runs for the fourth wicket.

Shardul Thakur also produced a peach of a delivery to send back Smith after the latter completed his 31st Test ton in the all-important final.

Mohammed Shami also joined the party as Cameron Green was caught by Shubman Gill at slips.

The India bowling unit will now be looking to all out of Australia as soon as possible.

Australia, who resumed the day at 327/3, were 422/7 at Lunch with captain Pat Cummins and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey at the crease. The duo will look to propel the score past 500.

The onus will be on Indian batters to pile up a mammoth total when they walk out to bat in their first innings.

Click here to follow the WTC 2023 final scores.

