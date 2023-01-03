[WATCH] Babar Azam gets run out after miscommunication with Imam-ul-Haq during 2nd Test vs New Zealand

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was run out due to a lack of communication with partner Imam-ul-Haq during Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

In response to New Zealand's first innings total of 449, the hosts got off to a poor start, reeling at 56/2 with Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood back in the hut. Babar joined Imam in the middle and the duo started the rebuilding process.

Both looked at ease in the middle, finding the odd boundaries and rotating strikes at will. However, Babar departed against the run of play, giving New Zealand a much-needed breakthrough.

Imam flicked a ball through midwicket and set for two runs. After completing the double, Babar was keen for a third and pushed his partner. However, Imam kept watching the ball as both batters ended up on the same end. The throw was at the bowler's end and Michael Bracewell just had to whip the bails off.

The Pakistan skipper had to pay the price for a lack of communication, leaving the hosts struggling at 99/3.

Imam-ul-Haq fights back with a resounding half-century

Pakistan were in a precarious situation after losing Babar Azam but Imam-ul-Haq fought back against all odds with a timely half-century to put his side back in the contest.

While Saud Shakeel took 42 deliveries to get off the mark, the Men in Green opener absorbed all the pressure to launch a fight back. The southpaw also crossed the 50-run mark with a cracking six off Michael Bracewell's bowling. This was also his seventh half-century in Tests.

At the time of writing, Pakistan are 123/3 with Imam batting at 55, while Shakeel is unbeaten at two. The hosts are still trailing the Kiwis by 326 runs in the first innings.

