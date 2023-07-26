[Watch] “Barbie 1-0 Oppenheimer” – Mark Wood hijacks microphone during Ben Stokes’s pre-match conference ahead of 5th Ashes Test

England pacer Mark Wood hijacked the microphone on Wednesday, July 26, ahead of captain Ben Stokes’ pre-match press conference before the start of the fifth Ashes Test. In a clip shared by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s official Twitter handle, Stokes can be seen calling out for Wood after the latter played the Barbie Girl song by Aqua on the microphone.

Sharing the video, England Cricket cheekily tweeted:

“As Ben Stokes was sitting down for his pre-match press conference...Mark Wood decided to hijack the microphone and have a bit of fun. Barbie 1-0 Oppenheimer.”

Watch the hilarious exchange below:

For the uninitiated, Barbie (a fantasy comedy) and Oppenheimer (biopic on physicist J Robert Oppenheimer) are an internet phenomenon that began circulating on social media following the simultaneous release of two blockbuster movies on July 21. The two films are complete opposite, creating a phenomenon - “the movie event of the year.”

Ben Stokes backs under-fire James Anderson ahead of fifth Ashes Test

Ben Stokes hailed James Anderson ahead of the fifth Ashes Test after England released their playing XI. Speaking to the reporters, Stokes said:

"[Anderson] is quality. He has probably not had the impact and the wickets he would like in this series, but he is a quality bowler, a quality performer. James Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game and he is still looking as good as he was two years ago.”

For the uninitiated, Anderson has, so far, scalped just four wickets in three Ashes Tests. He was dropped for the third Test, where England won by three wickets.

Stokes further lauded Stuart Broad, who recently completed his 600 wickets in Tests. The 32-year-old said:

“He’s put in some incredible performances throughout the Tests but he’s also been very good at coming on with the ball and changing the game, which is something he’s done throughout his whole career.”

The all-rounder further took out the positives from the drawn fourth Ashes Test as rain washed away 150 overs on the last two days:

"Everyone has pulled up well, everyone is fit. It has been a tough four games [but] one tiny positive we could take out of the rain [at Emirates Old Trafford] was that the bowlers got a lot more rest."

England are currently trailing in the Ashes 2023 by 2-1.

#EnglandCricket | #Ashes We've announced our team for the fifth Ashes Test match at the Oval

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jonathan Bairstow (WK), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.