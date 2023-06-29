[Watch] Ben Duckett falls for 98 as top edge goes to David Warner in Ashes 2023 Lord's Test

England opener Ben Duckett missed out on his first century of Ashes 2023 as he handed a catch to David Warner while batting on 98 in the first innings of the Lord's Test match.

Duckett played brilliantly and scored 98 runs off 133 balls, hitting nine fours. On the 134th ball of his innings, the left-handed batter attempted a lofted pull shot off Josh Hazlewood's short delivery. The timing was decent, but the ball did not get the distance as David Warner made no mistake in completing a catch at deep fine-leg.

The England opener was not happy with himself after losing his wicket in that fashion. You can watch the video of his dismissal right here:

Before Ben Duckett's dismissal, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope lost their wickets in their forties. Crawley got stumped out off Nathan Lyon's bowling on 48, whereas Cameron Green bagged Pope's wicket when he was on 42.

Ben Duckett scored a century at Lord's earlier this month

Lord's Cricket Ground hosted a one-off Test match between England and Ireland earlier this month. Ben Duckett played a magnificent knock of 182 runs in the first innings against Ireland. He batted with a lot of intent and scored 182 off 178 balls before losing his stumps to Graham Hume.

Duckett could have completed back-to-back hundreds in Lord's Test matches had he scored two more runs in the first innings against Australia. The left-handed opener will aim to touch the triple figures in the second innings of the ongoing Test match.

Speaking of the ongoing second Test between England and Australia, the home team bowled the Aussies out for 416 runs in the first innings. Steven Smith completed his century, but the Aussies could not take their total past 450. England are 277/4 after 60 overs. You can follow the live scorecard right here.

