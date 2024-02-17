[Watch] Ben Duckett holes out to Shubman Gill at cover as Kuldeep Yadav provides big breakthrough in IND vs ENG 3rd Test

England opener Ben Duckett holed out to Shubman Gill at cover as Kuldeep Yadav provided the big breakthrough on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test in Rajkot on Saturday (February 17). The dismissal ended Duckett’s brilliant knock of 153 runs off 151 balls, an innings laced with two sixes and 23 boundaries.

For the unversed, the dismissal took place in the 51st over of England’s first innings. The left-arm wrist spinner bowled a short and wide delivery outside off and Duckett had to reach out for it. The left-handed batter ended up playing it straight to Shubman Gill at cover.

Watch the dismissal below:

With a third wicket in the morning session of Day 3, India reduced England to 260/5 in 50.1 overs.

Ben Duckett’s wicket put India in the pole position before Lunch on Day 3

The prized scalp of Ben Duckett by Kuldeep Yadav helped India control proceedings in the first session on Day 3. The session also saw Kuldeep trapping Jonny Bairstow lbw for a duck while Jasprit Bumrah dismissed his 'bunny' Joe Root (18 off 31).

Earlier on Day 1, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley to bag his 500th Test wicket before flying back home due to his mother’s illness. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Ollie Pope LBW late in the day (39 off 55).

At the time of writing, England were 266-5 after 53.2 overs, with skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes at the crease.

Batting first, India posted 445 in their first innings. India captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat, scoring 131 (196) and 112 (225), respectively. Debutant Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel also chipped in, with 62 (66) and 46 (104), respectively. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah provided a late flourish with 37 (89) and 26 (28), respectively.

Mark Wood starred with the ball for the visitors, finishing with figures of 4/114, while Rehan Ahmed picked up two wickets.

The five-match Test series is currently tied 1-1. England won the opening Test by 28 runs, while India emerged victorious by 106 runs in the second game.

