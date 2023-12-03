[Watch] Ben Dwarshuis gets the big fish as Suryakumar Yadav departs cheaply in IND vs AUS 5th T20I

Australian pacer Ben Dwarshuis took the prized scalp of India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the fifth T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3. The speedster sent back Yadav for just five runs off seven balls to put Australia in pole position.

The dismissal took place in the seventh over of India's innings. Dwarshuis bowled a good length ball that Yadav cut towards the point. Ben McDermott, stationed at the point, dived to his right to complete the catch.

With the dismissal, the Aussies reduced the Men in Blue to 46/3 after 6.5 overs.

For the unversed, Yadav also failed to deliver in the fourth T20I against Australia. Interestingly, he was dismissed by the same bowler, caught behind by Matthew Wade for just one run. Team India, however, won the match by 20 runs to clinch the series 3-1.

The right-handed batter returned with scores of 80 (42), 19 (10), and 39 (29) in the first three matches.

Suryakumar Yadav repeated mistake after surviving on first ball against Ben Dwarshuis in 5th T20I

Suryakumar Yadav survived a caught dismissal off Ben Dwarshuis's bowling in the fifth T20I against Australia on Sunday. In the first instance, McDermott jumped to his right but failed to complete what would’ve been a sensational catch.

As far as the match is concerned, the hosts were 134/5 after 18 overs, with Shreyas Iyer 41(32) and Axar Patel 23(18).

Jason Behrendorff provided the first breakthrough for Australia, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for 21 (15). Dwarshuis then sent back Ruturaj Gaikwad 10 (12) caught by Behrendorff at mid-off.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh also failed to deliver and fell prey to Tanveer Sangha at long-off. Wicketkeeper-batter Jetesh Sharma looked solid for his 24 (16) but holed out to Matthew Short at mid-wicket.

