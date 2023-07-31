“Ben in slip kills me” – Jofra Archer reacts as Stokes drops Steve Smith on Day 5 of fifth Ashes Test

England pacer Jofra Archer reacted bluntly as captain Ben Stokes dropped Steve Smith on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes Test at Kia Oval on Monday, July 31. The English captain lost control of the ball as he started celebrating on plucking the catch at leg gully.

The incident took place in the 66th over of Australia’s second innings, the last over before lunch. England spinner Moeen Ali got one to turn and bounce that hit Smith on the glove.

The ball popped up straight in the air, Stokes jumped at leg gully and took the catch, but the ball popped out as he began to celebrate when Stokes’ right hand hit his right knee.

Watch the video below:

Reacting to the incident, Archer tweeted:

“Ben in slip kills me.”

Jofra Archer @JofraArcher Ben in slip kills me

It’s worth mentioning that Stokes had earlier dropped Australian captain Pat Cummins in the opening Test. The right-handed batter stitched a match-winning ninth-wicket partnership with Nathan Lyon as Australia went 1-0 ahead in the five-match series.

Ahmad Haseeb @iamAhmadhaseeb Australia have neutralized the effect of BazBall, they defeated England by 2 wickets after a nail biting contest and went 1-0 up in this 5 match Ashes series. Top effort by Aussies especially by Cummins & Lyon. That drop catch by Ben Stokes was the difference I guess! #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/tI7ksu2CVy " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/tI7ksu2CVy" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/tI7ksu2CVy" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/tI7ksu2CVy

Steve Smith and Travis Head in control of Australia’s 384-run chase

A reprieve for Steve Smith by Ben Stokes helped Australia stay on top in their 384-run chase in the fifth Ashes Test. The visitors reached 238-3 at lunch, with Steve Smith (40 off 61) and Travis Head (31 off 53) at the crease.

Earlier, Usman Khawaja (72 off 145) and David Warner (60 off 106) gave a bright start as the visitors started the day in search of their first Ashes series win in England since 2001. The two left-handers shared a rousing 140-run partnership for the first wicket.

For England, Chris Woakes dismissed both openers, while Mark Wood removed Marnus Labuschagne (13 off 33) cheaply.

Earlier, England had scored 395 in 81.5 overs in their second innings, courtesy of half-centuries from Joe Root (91 off 106), Jonny Bairstow (78 off 103) and Zak Crawley (73 off 76). For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy scalped four wickets apiece.

Click here to follow the ENG vs AUS 5th Test live score updates.