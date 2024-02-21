[Watch] Ben Stokes has a brief bowling session in Ranchi ahead of the 4th Test against India

England skipper Ben Stokes was seen bowling quite a few deliveries on a side wicket in Ranchi ahead of the fourth Test against India, beginning on Friday, February 23.

Stokes hasn't bowled in the series so far undergoing a major knee surgery after the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, he bowled for about 20 minutes in Ranchi and has continued to have short sessions with the ball in the nets throughout the series.

Here's a video of Stokes bowling:

In the past, Ben Stokes has shown that he is an excellent exponent of reverse swing. If he can chip in with a few overs in Ranchi, it could provide a great balance to the visitors' line-up and also give them an extra bowling option to work with.

Brendon McCullum also hinted about Ben Stokes using himself as an all-rounder

England head coach Brendon McCullum was quite positive about Ben Stokes taking time in the nets to work on his bowling. The Kiwi believes Stokes might be thinking about adding more value to the team with his bowling in Ranchi.

"Well, it's good that he's actually getting into a state where he thinks he might bowl. But Ben is clever; he's really clever as well. He won't bowl unless he thinks he's legitimately able to bowl. The problem would be if he starts getting into a spell and then he can't get out of the spell. So we'll see what unfolds," McCullum told reporters.

With India having rested Jasprit Bumrah from the fourth Test, England might also be thinking of rotating their fast bowlers as both James Anderson and Mark Wood had played the previous Test.

McCullum claimed that England have quality pace options to choose from in Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson if needed. He expects the pitch to turn a lot more in Ranchi.

