[Watch] Ben Stokes castles Usman Khawaja to propel England to the brink of victory on Day 5 of the Ashes opener

England skipper Ben Stokes breached through the impenetrable defense of Usman Khawaja to take England close to a thrilling victory on Day 5 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The star all-rounder did not bowl a single ball until the 70th over of the innings. However, he immediately made an impact in only his second over by dislodging the first-innings centurion Khawaja for 65 off 197 deliveries.

The wily medium-pacer bowled a leg-cutter, rolling his fingers through the ball, resulting in the dogged Aussie opener getting an inside edge onto the stumps on his attempted dab down to the third man region. The untimely dismissal left the visitors reeling at 209/7, with 72 runs needed for victory.

Australia started Day 5 on 107/3, requiring another 174 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series. However, heavy showers forced the first session to be called off without a ball being bowled.

The action finally got underway in the post-lunch session, and Stuart Broad removed the nightwatchman Scott Boland in the eighth over of the day.

Middle-order batter Travis Head and Cameron Green made vital contributions of 16 and 28, respectively, before falling to Moeen Ali and Ollie Robinson.

"If England get the win, then Ben Stokes will continue to go ultra-aggressive" - Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that the result of the first Test could have a bearing on Ben Stokes' approach as a captain for the rest of the series.

The 32-year-old has evoked mixed reactions on his decision to declare in England's first innings, with Joe Root still unbeaten on 118. The hosts' overly aggressive approach with the bat has also been scrutinized at different stages in the match.

Speaking ahead of Day 5 on BBC Test Match Special, Michael Vaughan said:

"It all comes down to today - it will define this Ashes series. If England get the win, then Ben Stokes will continue to go ultra aggressive. If England lose they face so many questions about the declaration, their batting approach at times."

The ultra-aggressive approach with the bat has worked wonders for England since the beginning of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era, with the team winning 11 of their previous 13 Tests.

Despite the results, several reckless dismissals have made purists of Test cricket question the approach at different times over the past year.

As things stand, the first Test seems to be heading toward a thrilling climax, with Australia on 251-8, requiring another 30 runs to clinch victory.

