[Watch] Ben Stokes' emotional celebration after hitting a 76-ball century in 3rd ODI vs New Zealand after reversing his retirement

Star England batter Ben Stokes smashed a sensational 76-ball century in the third ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, September 13, at Kennington Oval, London.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Trent Boult once again gave a wonderful start to the Kiwis with two early wickets. He dismissed Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck on the very first ball of the match and then picked up Joe Root's wicket in the 3rd over.

Ben Stokes arrived at the crease when England were in trouble at 13/2 in 2.4 overs. In his 3rd ODI on the comeback after withdrawing his retirement, Stokes played authoritatively from the outset and tried to transfer the pressure to bowlers.

He targetted the bowlers well and smashed them all around the park en route to a scintillating 76-ball century in the 30th over.

It was his fourth ODI ton. After reaching the milestone, Ben Stokes soaked in the applause and acknowledged it by raising his bat. He then looked up into the sky to celebrate his century emotionally.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"There wasn't any pressure put on me to make a decision quickly"- Ben Stokes on taking back his ODI retirement

In a recent conversation with BBC Sport, Ben Stokes shed light on the events leading up to his ODI comeback. He clarified that there was no pressure on him and opened up that he was eager to participate in another World Cup. Stokes said:

"The nice thing was there wasn't any pressure put on me to make a decision quickly. Having a chance to play in another World Cup is great, but going there as world champions and trying to retain it is something that was quite appealing to me.

He added:

"I had to tell Jos that if you want to make that decision and pick me you have to make that decision on the basis of me not bowling a ball out there. I was very clear with where I'm at with my body and what I felt I can offer the team. It was nice to know from Jos that he didn't think to long that, even if I am just there as a batter, he'd pick me.

Stokes is the man for big moments for England as he was the Player of the match in the finals of both the 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup. His participation in the upcoming mega tournament in India will definitely boost the chances of the English side.