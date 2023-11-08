[Watch] Ben Stokes remembers his father after completing his maiden World Cup ton in ENG vs NED clash

England all-rounder Ben Stokes rescued his team with an inspired knock during their 2023 World Cup encounter against the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday.

Stokes delivered a gutsy knock to steady the ship for his team as the other middle-order batters failed to make a significant impact. The Durham cricketer notched up his maiden World Cup century, finishing with 108 runs in 84 balls, including six boundaries and maximums each.

The southpaw crossed the 100-run mark with a brilliant reverse sweep off Paul van Meekeren's bowling in the 48th over.

Ben Stokes celebrated his century by bending his middle finger and looking at the sky as he remembered his father, who passed away in December 2020 after a one-year battle with brain cancer.

Watch the clip here:

With his remarkable ton, Ben Stokes helped England register an impressive 339-run total in 50 overs. They will look to defend the total and secure their second win of the tournament.

The defending champions are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just a solitary victory to their name.

Notably, Stokes reversed his ODI retirement to participate in the 2023 World Cup. The left-handed batter has scored 220 runs from five outings at an average of 44.00.

"He soaks up the pressure unbelievably well" - Dawid Malan on Ben Stokes

Speaking at a mid-innings interview, England opener Dawid Malan reserved high praise for Ben Stokes. He noted that the seasoned campaigner has a penchant for delivering under pressure.

He lauded Stokes for his ability to shine in crunch situations with great consistency. Malan said:

"Once again Stokesy stood up when needed and got us to a score that we're really happy with. To be a good international cricketer and to do it for long periods of time, you have to be able to soak up the pressure when it's needed. He soaks up the pressure unbelievably well and he's able to transfer the pressure when needed. To be able to do that so consistently over his career is a fantastic trade."

Dawid Malan also chipped in with a valuable contribution with the bat, scoring 87 runs before being run out.