[Watch] Ben Stokes shares funny moment with his lookalike at Old Trafford during 1st ENG vs SL 2024 Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 23, 2024 21:01 IST
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes gave thumps up to his doppelganger during 1st Test. [Pic credits: @englandcricket on X]

England’s regular Test captain Ben Stokes shared a funny moment with his lookalike on Day 3 of the ongoing opening game against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, August 23. Stokes reacted hilariously while watching the game from the sidelines.

The incident happened during the 22nd over of Sri Lanka’s second innings bowled by Matthew Potts. As soon as the camera focused on Stokes’ lookalike, he gestured towards the English skipper with a thumbs-up reaction. The captain reacted similarly much to the delight of his doppelganger, who stood up in joy, showcasing the jersey number on his back.

Sharing the video on X, England Cricket’s official handle wrote:

“Stokesy ²”
Watch the clip below:

Ben Stokes ruled out of Test series against Sri Lanka

Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The star all-rounder recently suffered a hamstring injury while playing in The Hundred.

England and Wales Cricket Board’s latest update on Ben Stokes’ fitness says:

“England Men's Test Captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out for the rest of the summer after tearing his left hamstring while playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on Sunday. As a result of the scans conducted in Leeds on Tuesday, Stokes will miss England's three-match Rothesay Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday, 21 August.”

Stokes is likely to make his comeback during England's tour of Pakistan in October. The statement further read:

“The all-rounder is aiming to return for England's winter Test tour of Pakistan, scheduled to start in early October. The tour includes three Test matches in Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.”

Meanwhile, Stokes’ deputy Ollie Pope is leading England in the Test series against Sri Lanka. The stand-in-captain recently said that the hosts would miss Stokes' services in the Test series but took that as an opportunity to test themselves. He said (via Guardian):

"We’ll miss Stokesy the captain and Stokesy the all-rounder. but for us as a team, in the long term, it’s a good opportunity to test ourselves without him."

Follow the ENG vs SL 1st Test live score and updates here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
