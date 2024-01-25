[Watch] Ben Stokes in shock after being clean-bowled by Jasprit Bumrah's stunning slower delivery in IND vs ENG 1st Test

England captain Ben Stokes couldn't do anything but offer a rueful smile and a shake of the head in submission to Jasprit Bumrah after the Indian pacer cleaned him up with a slower delivery on Day 1 of the Hyderabad Test on Thursday.

Stokes was batting at 70 (87), the best for England in the innings. With his team nine wickets down, he was looking to farm the strike and target only the loose deliveries against Bumrah, while taking on spinners at the other end.

On the third ball of the 65th over, the pacer pushed one on the leg stump at a good length. The 127kph off-cutter pitched and changed direction viciously to hit the top of the middle stump. Stokes was coming down the track, shaping to hit straight or on the off-side but could only hang his bat out at the end.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

The wicket helped India bowl England out for 246 in the first innings. In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma began aggressively. Catch the live-action here.

Ben Stokes was Jasprit Bumrah's second wicket off a slower one on the day

The wicket was also a good conclusion to the riveting battle between the two modern-day greats. In the previous over, the Indian pacer tried a few slower ones but the Englishman managed to read them quite well. He even got the yorkers away for runs and looked the most at ease among all the batters.

The wicket was Bumrah's second in the innings, which was heavily dominated by spinners. Earlier, he had gotten rid of Rehan Ahmed with a slower one too. The spin all-rounder looked to defend a length ball outside the off-stump but it cut into him and took the inside edge for a nice low catch to wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App