[Watch] Brilliant presence of mind by Suryakumar Yadav finds Cameron Green short of his crease during IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Cameron Green had a rather disappointing end to a promising innings as he was run out for 31 by Suryakumar Yadav in the first ODI between India and Australia in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

The strategy from Green seemed clear that he wanted to wait for the backend of the innings to explode, but a brilliant piece of fielding from SKY meant that the all-rounder had to return to the pavilion.

A misfield from KL Rahul off Mohammed Shami's bowling encouraged Cameron Green to get a quick double. While he seemed keen on the second run, some quick fielding in the deep meant that Josh Inglis sent Green back.

The all-rounder was way down the pitch and realizing this, Suryakumar Yadav charged to the bowler's end to collect the throw from the third man and put in a smart diving effort to find Green short of the crease.

Here's a video of Cameron Green's dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Cameron Green's exit hasn't affected Australia much

When Green was dismissed, it seemed like the new batter Marcus Stoinis would take a bit of time to settle and that Australia would have to hold back a bit longer from pulling the trigger.

However, that hasn't been the case as Stoinis got going almost straightaway. The all-rounder has been in need of runs in the ODI format and he did get a good cameo of 29 under his belt. With Matthew Short and Pat Cummins still to come and Inglis already set, the Aussies will look to push their case to get past the 300-run-mark.

The Men in Blue have a challenge today as they do not have a sixth bowling option. Mohammed Shami hasn't been that great at the death and Shardul Thakur has had an off day so far. The onus will be on Jasprit Bumrah to keep chipping away with wickets.