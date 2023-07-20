[Watch] Cameron Green ends 206-run partnership as Zak Crawley drags it onto the stumps in 4th Ashes Test

Cameron Green provided the much-needed breakthrough for Australia on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 20. The all-rounder dismissed England opener Zak Crawley, who scored 189 runs off 182 balls, including three sixes and 21 boundaries.

With the dismissal, Green also ended a 206-run partnership for the third wicket between Crawley and former England captain Joe Root.

The incident took place in the 57th over of England’s first innings when Green bowled a short delivery from around the stumps. Crawley went hard at it towards the leg side but ended up dragging it onto the stumps.

With his sublime knock, the Kent player has become the leading runscorer in Ashes with 385 runs in seven innings so far.

Several Australian players, including Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, David Warner, and Alex Carey, and non-striker Root rushed to congratulate Crawley for his sublime knock in a do-or-die Test for England. England's dressing room also gave Crawley a standing ovation.

Watch the incident below:

With the dismissal, the hosts were reduced to 336/3 after 56.5 overs.

Zak Crawley and Joe Root dominate Australia on Day 2 of 4th Ashes Test

A clinical batting performance from Zak Crawley and Joe Root helped England dominate Australia on Day 2. During their double-century partnership, they took the hosts into the lead.

Root, in particular, scored 84 off 95 balls, including one six and eight boundaries before getting bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

Moeen Ali also chipped in with 54 off 82 balls. He shared a 121-run partnership with Crawley for the second wicket to recover the hosts from 9/1.

At the time of writing, England were 361/4 after 64 overs, with captain Ben Stokes and Harry Brook at the crease.

Earlier, a five-wicket haul from Chris Woakes helped England bundle out visitors for 317. He finished with figures of 5/62, while Stuart Broad also bagged two wickets. James Anderson, Moeen Ali, and Mark Wood also settled for one apiece.

For Australia, Mitchell Marsh and Marus Labuschagne smashed half-centuries each. Travis Head and Steve Smith also chipped in with scores of 48 and 41, while Mitchell Starc remained unbeaten on 36.

Australia are leading the Ashes 2-1 in the five-match series.

Click here to follow the 4th Ashes Test live score updates.