[Watch] Cameron Green takes stunning catch to dismiss Ben Stokes off the second ball of Day 3 in 2nd Ashes Test

Cameron Green, who has impressed with his catching at Gully, took yet another exceptional catch at the field position to dismiss England captain Ben Stokes on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Friday, June 30.

The incident took place during the 62nd over of England’s innings and the first of Day 3. Mitchell Starc bowled a short-length delivery angled in on the stumps. Stokes looked to play it towards the leg side but got a thick edge flying towards the right of Green at Gully, who kept his eyes on the ball till the last minute.

With the dismissal, Australia reduced England to 279-5 to make a perfect start to the day.

It was Stokes’ third consecutive failure with the bat in the ongoing Test. The left-handed batter returned with scores of one and 43 in the Edgbaston Test, where Australia won by two wickets.

Stokes has also failed to deliver with the ball. He scalped just two wickets in the first Ashes Test and returned wicketless during England's first innings at Lord's.

What happened on Days 1 and 2 of the second Ashes Test?

Asked to bat first, Australia scored 416 in 100.4 overs in their first innings. Steve Smith scored 110 off 184 balls, including 15 boundaries. Meanwhile, Travis Head and David Warner contributed 77 (73) and 66 (88), respectively. Marnus Labuschagne also added 47 off 93.

Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson scalped three wickets each for England, while Joe Root bagged two. James Anderson and Stuart Broad settled for one apiece.

In response, England scored 278/4 at stumps on Day 2. Ben Duckett scored 98 off 134, including nine boundaries. Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope chipped in with run-a-ball 48 and 42 (63), respectively.

At the time of writing, England were 289/5 with Harry Brook and Jonny Bairstow at the crease.

