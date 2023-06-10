[Watch] Cheteshwar Pujara gets out after ramp shot attempt against Pat Cummins in WTC final

Senior Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara failed to live up to the expectations of his county stint with Sussex in the World Test Championship final against Australia.

To a certain extent, Pujara demonstrated his Gabba-esque approach during his 51-run partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma as India hunt for a record 444-run chase at The Oval.

Just after Rohit Sharma's dismissal against Nathan Lyon in the 20th over, Cheteshwar Pujara attempted an unorthodox shot to throw away his wicket.

Australia captain Pat Cummins banged in the short ball against India No. 3. Rather than leaving the ball, Cheteshwar Pujara wanted to play the ramp shot, only to find a faint edge through to Alex Carey behind the wickets.

Watch the video here:

Pujara made 27 runs off 47 balls in addition to his first-inning score of 14. It was certainly not the performance that the Indian veteran would have vouched for.

The Saurashtra batter scored 545 runs in six matches for Sussex at an average of 68.12, including three centuries, in the buildup to the WTC final.

Shubman Gill's dismissal: a contentious decision?

Indian opener Shubman Gill looked comfortable with his run-a-ball method to score runs before he edged Scott Boland towards the slip cordon.

Cameron Green lunged to his left to grab a one-handed screamer; however, the replays didn't provide any concrete evidence for the catch because of the blurred clips.

Richard Kettleborough, the third umpire, mentioned "fingers underneath the ball" before adjudicating Gill out on the big screen. Gill and his opening partner, Rohit Sharma, were disappointed with the decision.

Many experts reckoned that the ball had brushed the ground a little bit, even though Green's fingers were under it. The soft signal from the on-field umpire was not called, as the new rules under the ICC prohibit that norm.

