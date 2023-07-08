[Watch] Chris Woakes' double-strike puts England in command at Headingley

Chris Woakes has made massive dents to Australia's hopes of getting into a dominant position in the ongoing Ashes Test at Headingley by striking twice on Day 3 with wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey.

Seaming conditions due to the rain on Saturday have aided the England pacers and Woakes proved why he is so good when he hits his stride. Marsh tried to be positive in his strokeplay on Day 3, but a moment of misjudgment cost him his wicket.

He tried to shoulder arms to a delivery at the very last moment, but the extra bounce ensured that it kissed his gloves on the way to Jonny Bairstow.

Chris Woakes' accuracy was just too good for Mitchell Marsh. Here's a video of the dismissal:

Chris Woakes strikes! Mitch Marsh nicks off... Enter stage right, Alex Carey

Alex Carey was also dismissed by Woakes in a similar fashion, but just that instead of gloving it to the keeper, the southpaw could only deflect it back onto his stumps. Here's a video of Carey's dismissal:

Chris Woakes propels England forward in a see-saw battle

The partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head had earned Australia a massive 155 runs in the first innings, thus helping them get to a respectable total. Naturally, the partnership was going to be crucial for the visitors in the second innings again once play resumed on Day 3.

Marsh began to play his shots and it seemed like he could once again threaten to take the game away from England. However, Woakes dismissed the dangerous all-rounder and also got rid of Carey, who could be deceptively quick in scoring his runs.

Australia are nearing a 200-run lead, but have just four wickets in hand at the time of writing. England will be hopeful of wrapping up the innings quickly to have a crack at the target.

