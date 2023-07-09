Watch: Chris Woakes hits the winning runs to script a memorable victory for England in 3rd Ashes Test

England all-rounder Chris Woakes finished the 3rd Ashes Test in a scintillating manner to clinch a three-wicket win for his side on Day 4, at Headingley in Leeds. The 34-year-old struck a boundary through the cover, off Mitchell Starc's bowling as the crowd erupted in celebration.

The winning runs were scored in the 50th over of England's innings. The veteran all-rounder, who joined Harry Brook at a critical juncture in the game, put on a half-century stand with his teammate. After Brook was dismissed, Woakes carried on and blazed a boundary off the last ball of the over to generate jubilation among the English fans.

England started the day at 27-0, needing 224 more for victory. While the hosts started the day calmly, they kept losing wickets and slid to 171-6 at one stage. It was the 50-run stand between Woakes and Brook that revived their hopes. Mark Wood's lusty blows also helped massively.

Harry Brook, who was out cheaply in the first innings, top-scored with 75 and held his own as Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes departed without major contributions.

Chris Woakes had a productive outing with the ball

Chris Woakes. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 34-year-old, playing his first Test of the series, and the first under the new regime of captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, had a fantastic game with the ball too. The Warwickshire seamer finished with 6 wickets, including the valuable scalp of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in both innings.

Nevertheless, it was Mark Wood who earned the Player of the Match award, having taken a fifer on his return to the side. The fourth Test starts in Manchester on July 19 as the Englishmen seek to make it 2-2 with another win.

While the visitors still lead the five-Test series, they will find themselves under slight pressure after England out-bowled them at Headingley. The Australians could manage a first-innings lead of only 26 when they could've had one of over 100.

Captain Ben Stokes' 80 off 108 deliveries played a vital role in cutting down the deficit from 121 to 26. The batting collapse of Australia in their first innings, which saw them slip from 240/4 to 263 all out also proved crucial.

