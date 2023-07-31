[Watch] Chris Woakes removes David Warner and Usman Khawaja in space of 12 balls to bring England back into 5th Ashes 2023 Test

Chris Woakes started the fifth day of the final Ashes 2023 Test match with two quick wickets for England. The right-arm pacer first dismissed David Warner caught behind in the 42nd over and then trapped Usman Khawaja in front of his stumps in the 44th over.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja batted brilliantly yesterday, adding 135 runs for the first wicket in 38 overs. They resumed their innings in London today but could not score much.

Warner nicked a ball from Chris Woakes to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow when he was batting on 60 runs. Soon after, Woakes dismissed Usman Khawaja LBW on 72 runs off 145 balls.

You can watch the video of the two dismissals right here:

The ball to David Warner was a length ball which nipped back in late. The left-handed batter came forward to defend, but the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

In the next over he bowled, Woakes delivered a length ball on leg to Usman Khawaja. This ball was also angling across and nipped back in late. Khawaja tried to defend it but there got his footwork all wrong. The ball hit his pads and the umpired adjudged him out.

Khawaja opted for a DRS but it returned with three reds, forcing him to return to the dressing room.

Can Chris Woakes help England avoid an Ashes series loss?

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 5th Test Match: Day Five (Image: Getty)

England trail by 1-2 in the five-match Ashes 2023 series. Even if the ongoing match ends in a draw, Australia will win the series. The best result possible for England is a 2-2 draw.

Australia are 191/3 after 54 overs at the Kennington Oval right now. They need 193 runs to win while England require seven wickets. It will be interesting to see if Chris Woakes and Co. can inspire the home team to a win in London.

