[Watch] Comedy of errors between Ravichandran Ashwin and Rajat Patidar results in a boundary for England in 1st IND vs ENG Test

England batter Ollie Pope was the beneficiary of an awful lack of communication between Ravichandran Ashwin and Rajat Patidar during the final session on Day 3 of the first Test in Hyderabad.

It was the 50th over of England's second innings when Pope swept a full delivery from Ravindra Jadeja through the mid-wicket region. Despite the ball racing away to the boundary line, the Indian duo seemed to have it covered.

Ashwin was running from mid-on and Patidar from deep mid-wicket, but each one left it to the other, resulting in a boundary for the batter. Ashwin thought Patidar would save the boundary, while the latter jumped over and left it to the veteran off-spinner.

The comical error had the on-air commentators seeing the lighter side of it even as it gave away extra runs to the visitors.

Here is a video of the horrific miscommunication between the two fielders:

Rajat Patidar was the substitute fielder, having been added to the squad for the first two Tests as a replacement for Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Pope scored a terrific century to carry England into the lead after they had dug themselves a hole with a first-innings deficit of 190 runs.

England clawed their way back into the first Test on Day 3

In an unexpected turnaround, England fought back into the first Test with a sensational batting performance against India on Day 3.

After scoring only 246 in their first innings, the visitors conceded a massive 436 to the opposition. A lack of control from their spinners and well-compiled half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja seemed to put the game beyond England's reach.

Yet, unflustered by the game situation, the English batters came out all guns blazing and raced to 89/1 in 15 overs at lunch on Day 3. Team India then fought back through Jasprit Bumrah's reverse-swinging exhibition and the spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja. At 172/5 during tea, defeat loomed large for the visiting team.

However, Ollie Pope and Ben Fokes had other ideas, as the duo added a crucial 112 runs to take England into the lead. The former completed his fifth Test century while the wicket-keeper batter was finally dismissed for a well-made 34.

England have stretched their lead to 91 runs with the score at 281/6 after 68 overs, with Day 3 heading towards its climax.

