[Watch] Cricket Australia announces 2024 T20 World Cup squad with the help of 2007 World Cup-winning members

After New Zealand Cricket (NZC) adopted a creative approach to announcing their T20 World Cup squad via a couple of teenagers, Cricket Australia also took a novel route on Wednesday for the same. They decided to gather members of the 2007 50-over World Cup-winning team to unveil the squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, beginning on June 2.

The likes of Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Michael Clarke, Stuart Clark, Adam Gilchrist, Glenn McGrath and Matthew Hayden were involved in the initiative. In a video published on Cricket Australia's social media handles, the former elite cricketers also heaped praise on the players while announcing the squad.

With the late Andrew Symonds also part of the 2007 squad, Cricket Australia decided to include his children Will and Chloe in the announcement.

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Steven Smith fail to find spots in Australia's 15-man squad

Steven Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

The selectors had to make some tough calls in their 15-man squad as they left out Jake Fraser-McGurk and Steven Smith despite the former making a compelling case with his performances in IPL 2024 for the Delhi Capitals. However, the remaining picks were rather obvious, with Mitchell Marsh set to lead the side. The all-rounder is on the verge of recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during IPL 2024.

Ashton Agar and Cameron Green have also found a place in the squad, with the former playing as a second spinner to Adam Zampa. The Men in Yellow reached the final the last time the West Indies hosted a T20 World Cup. They are clubbed in Group B with England, Namibia, Oman, and Scotland. The 2021 champions will open their campaign against Oman on June 6 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

