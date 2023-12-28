[Watch] Darcie Brown takes a diving catch to send back Harmanpreet Kaur in IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI

Australia Women’s Darcie Brown took a screamer of a catch to dismiss India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, December 28. The right-handed batter departed for just nine runs off 17 balls, which included a solitary boundary.

The dismissal took place in the 13th over of India innings. Ashleigh Gardner bowled a tossed-up delivery and Kaur looked to sweep it but got a top edge instead. Brown, fielding at short fine, dived to her left and grabbed the ball to complete an excellent catch.

With the dismissal, Australia reduced the Women in Blue to 57/3 in 12.4 overs.

Kaur would look to make amends in the ongoing ODI series after scoring 9, 17, and 25 in the previous series in 2018, which India Women lost 0-3 to Australia at home 0-3.

At the time of writing, India Women were 89/3 after 18 overs, with Yastika Bhatia (45 off 57) and Jemimah Rodrigues (seven off 12) at the crease.

Darcie Brown provided the first breakthrough for the visitors, cleaning up Shafali Verma with a corker for just one run. Annable Sutherland then sent back Richa Ghosh for 21 off 20.

Harmanpreet Kaur opt to bat against Australia Women in 1st ODI

Harmanpreet Kaur, who recently led India to its first-ever Test win over Australia Women, opted to bat after winning the toss on Thursday. The hosts handed a debut to promising spinner Saika Ishaque, who received her maiden cap from all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

On the other hand, Alyssa Healy-led Australia backed their traditional XI for this game.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

India Women (Playing XI): Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque.

