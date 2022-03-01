[Watch] David Warner dances to Bachchan Pandey title song in a hilarious reel

Australian opener David Warner continues to entertain his Indian fans with hilarious reels. Warner is currently in Pakistan with the Australian to participate in a Test series against the hosts.

In his latest Instagram post, the southpaw danced to the title song of the Bollywood film Bachchan Pandey, which features Akshay Kumar as the main lead. After performing the signature dance step of the song on the reel, Warner also showed off his acting chops by making some expressions with his eyes.

The 35-year old shared the following video on his official Instagram handle and captioned the post:

You can watch the video below:

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo also recently created a reel based on the same song and posted it on Instagram to amuse his fans. You can watch the video below:

"He is a world-class performer"- Australia coach Andrew McDonald confident on David Warner ahead of Pakistan series

Interim Australian coach Andrew McDonald expressed his confidence in David Warner's batting ability ahead of the Test series against Pakistan and termed him a world-class performer.

There has been some criticism following Warner's dwindling returns with the bat in the Ashes. There was also much speculation about age catching up with Warner in recent times given his fitness issues. However, McDonald squashed these and put his weight behind Warner, referencing his impactful knock in the Melbourne Test last year.

Speaking to cricket.com.au in this regard, Andrew McDonald said:

"There's always speculation about players when they're in their mid-30s as to whether they can or can't do it still. It was difficult for him this Ashes no doubt – two pink-ball games plus some grass on wickets made it difficult for the opening batters. In Melbourne (third Ashes Test), we saw what he can do. That was a difficult wicket and I think he was almost a run-a-ball 38."

He continued:

"We saw the speculation (about his position) leading into the (T20) World Cup, but he's a world-class performer and going to Pakistan he'll be ready. His preparation will be spot on and he'll sum up the conditions when that first ball is bowled."

Australia's tour of Pakistan will kick off with the first Test in Rawalpindi on March 4.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar