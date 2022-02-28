[Watch] Dwayne Bravo dances to Bachchhan Paandey's title song in his latest reel

Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo recently entertained his fans by dancing to the title song of upcoming Bollywood flick Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar. Bravo has now joined David Warner and Rashid Khan in creating reels based on Indian movies.

The 39-year-old's latest Instagram reel features him dancing to the song initially, and in the end, Bravo is also seen trying to emulate Akshay Kumar's mannerisms as seen in the original video. Dwayne Bravo shared the following video on his official Instagram handle and captioned the post:

Champion ready to take on @akshaykumar 🙈🙈 had some fun 🤩 doing this power hit! #NumberOne 👌🏾👌🏾

You can watch the video below:

Australian opener David Warner, who regularly makes reels based on Indian movies, said that he loved it. He commented:

"Haha I was about to do this one lol too good."

Here is one of Warner's viral posts, in which he face-swapped with Allu Arjun from the movie Pushpa.

"Dwayne Bravo's best is behind him" - Aakash Chopra skeptical about CSK's death bowling prowess

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra expressed his reservations about Chennai Super Kings' death bowling options for the upcoming season. He pointed out that their premier slog over specialist Dwayne Bravo is well past his prime. Chopra reckoned that other available pacers like Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, and Deepak Chahar don't inspire much confidence.

Analyzing CSK's fast bowling resources on his YouTube channel after the conclusion of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Aakash Chopra said:

"It's there a little bit, I am with you. There is Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne - among them Chris Jordan is probably a death bowler, Dwayne Bravo is 39 and will be about 42-43 by the time this cycle is over, there is a slight problem for sure."

Chopra continued:

"Josh Hazlewood was also not your gun death bowler, Deepak Chahar is not your gun death bowler, Dwayne Bravo's best is behind him, Adam Milne is not your death bowler. I agree with you but Dhoni manages it."

We'll have to wait and see who steps up to the challenge of managing CSK's death bowling responsibilities in the upcoming IPL season.

Edited by S Chowdhury