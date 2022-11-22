 [WATCH] David Warner gifts his pair of gloves to a fan after 106 vs ENG in 3rd ODI

Australia's David Warner scored a century after nearly three years in international cricket. He commemorated his innings by giving his gloves away to a young fan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Warner's century score of 106 came in the third ODI against England on November 22

Put into bat by opposition captain Jos Buttler, Australia scored 269 runs for the first wicket, with both openers (Travis Head and Warner) hitting centuries. His century came in the 37th over.

After being dismissed for 106 by Olly Stone, Warner made his way back to the pavilion. On his way into the tunnel, Warner took his pair of gloves and tossed them at a young fan in the crowd.

The young fan was ecstatic to receive the gift from Warner. Cricket Australia shared the entire video clip on its social media platforms.

Another young fan had demanded Warner's shirt during Australia's first ODI against England at the Adelaide Oval. Fans held up their placards, with one requesting the shirt.

The video footage for the same was covered live and it caught Warner's attention. He gave a cheeky response and told the fans to ask for Marnus Labuschagne's shirt instead.

Australia ended their batting innings at 355 for the loss of five wickets after 48 overs. Mitchell Marsh played a handy knock of 30 at the end to push the score past 350 for the Aussies.

Warner breaks century drought after 1043 days

Warner's last century prior to today came against India in Mumbai in January 2019. It took him 1043 days to register for the next one. The gap between the two tons was a mammoth 71 innings. Virat Kohli recently broke his century drought which lasted 1020 days.

Warner has now become Australia's second-highest century-getter in ODIs, behind Ricky Ponting.

Chasing a target of 364 (due to D/L method), England are currently stuck at 73 for the loss of three wickets after 19 overs.

