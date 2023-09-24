[Watch] David Warner's decision not to review costs him his wicket as R Ashwin traps 'right-hander' lbw despite inside edge in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Australian opener David Warner in the second ODI between India and Australia at the Holkar International Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

Warner, who turned a right-hander to overcome Ashwin in the 13th over, didn’t last long as he was trapped leg before wicket in front of the stumps. The left-handed batter departed for 53 runs off 39 balls, including one six and seven boundaries.

The dismissal took place off the very first ball of the 15th over of Australia’s run chase. Ashwin bowled a tossed-up delivery around the off-stump line (for a left-hander). Warner went for a reverse sweep but fell flat on the shot as it appeared to hit his pads first. He had a chat with his partner Josh Inglish and decided against the review.

The replays showed there was a clear inside edge but Warner didn’t feel his bat the same way he would as he had turned into a right-hander in the first place. He fell over in a clumsy position, leaving him in a poor place to make a judgment, which then cost him his wicket.

In the same over, Ashwin also got rid of Josh Inglis, who was also trapped lbw in front of the stumps. The right-handed batter tried to sweep the ball but struck low on the front pad. He reviewed the dismissal but the ultraedge confirmed no bat involved. The ball tracking showed that the ball would’ve gone on to crash into the middle stump.

Watch the dismissals below:

With two quick dismissals, India reduced Australia to 101/5 in 14.5 overs.

Warner, in particular, smashed a half-century in the first ODI against India. Australia, though, lost the game by five wickets. In 2023, he has amassed 334 runs in eight ODIs, including one hundred and three half-centuries. He will now look to carry his sublime form in the third ODI and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

David Warner delivers, but Australia falls flat in run chase

Australia fell flat during their run chase against India in the second ODI on Sunday. Prasidh Krishna provided early breakthroughs in the form of Mathew Short (nine runs off eight balls) and stand-in captain Steve Smith (golden duck).

Ravichandran Ashwin then dismissed David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne (27 off 31) and Josh Inglis (six off nine).

Ravindra Jadeja also joined the party with wickets of Alex Carey (14 off 12) and Adam Zampa (run-a-ball score of five). Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan sent back Cameron Green (19 off 13) via run out dismissal.

At the time of writing, Australia were 140/8 after 21 overs, with Sean Abbott and Josh Hazlewood at the crease.

The target has been reduced to 317 in 33 overs due to rain.

Asked to bat, India scored 399/5 in 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill smashed centuries. Iyer hit 105 off 90, including three tons and 11 boundaries. Gill, on the other hand, smashed 104 off 97, including four sixes and six boundaries.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul provided a late flourish, with scores of 72* (37) and 52 (38), respectively.

Adam Zampa picked two wickets for Australia, while Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, and Cameron Green settled for one wicket apiece.

