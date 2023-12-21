[Watch] Deepti Sharma outfoxes Alyssa Healy in 1st IND-W vs AUS-W Test

Deepti Sharma took the crucial wicket of Australia Women captain Alyssa Healy during the first Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Day 1 (Thursday, December 21). The off-spinner sent back Healy with a peach of a delivery. The skipper departed for 38 runs off 75 balls, including one maximum and four boundaries.

The dismissal took place in the 46th over of Australia’s first innings. Deepti bowled a tossed-up delivery that turned back in. Healy went for a sweep, but the ball kept too low and beat the shot to crash onto the stumps. The dismissal came minutes after Healy took a successful review against the lbw decision on the score of 36.

Watch Alyssa Healy’s wicket below:

With the wicket, India Women reduced Australia Women to 143/5 after 45.1 overs.

India Women dominate Alyssa Healy’s Australia Women in 1st Test

India Women has dominated Australia Women after Alyssa Healy opted to bat first by winning the toss.

Jemimah Rodrigues provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Phoebe Litchfield for a diamond duck following a sharp run out. Pooja Vastrakar then cleaned up Ellyse Perry cheaply with a beautiful delivery.

Tahila McGrath and Beth Mooney starred with the bat. McGrath scored 50 off 56 deliveries, including eight boundaries. Meanwhile, Mooney chipped in with 40 off 94, comprising two boundaries. The duo shared an 80-run partnership to recover the visitors from 7/2.

Sneh Rana dismissed McGrath following her half-century while Vastrakar sent back Mooney at the stroke of Lunch.

At the time of writing, Australia Women were 155/5 after 48.4 overs, with Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner at the crease.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are coming off the back of a 347-run win over England Women in a one-off Test, where Deepti Sharma starred with nine wickets.

The Women in Blue are also scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Australia Women in December 2023 and January 2024.

