[Watch] Dejected Virat Kohli denies giving Player of the Tournament interview after the 2023 World Cup final

A dejected Virat Kohli walked away from the post-match presentation after the 2023 World Cup without giving the customary interview for winning the Player of the Tournament award. The right-handed batter finished as the competition's top-scorer with 765 runs at an average of 95.62 in 11 matches, also a World Cup record.

But it wasn't enough to win India the cup. He got out for 54 (63) in the final against Australia in Ahmedabad. India got all out for 240 batting first, 30-40 runs short of the par score. Riding on a stunning hundred from Travis Head (137 off 120), Australia chased the total down in just 43 overs.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny handed over the award to Kohli. The presentation host, Ravi Shastri, looked ready for the interview. But the Indian No. 3 had a moment of eye contact with him and walked off.

Kohli's 765 runs were the most by any batter in a single edition of a World Cup. The previous best was Sachin Tendulkar's 673 runs from 11 matches in the 2003 edition. India lost the final of that tournament to Australia as well.

Pat Cummins said Australia acknowledged the silence in the crowd after Virat Kohli's wicket

Australian captain Pat Cummins motivated his team by urging them to work towards silencing the 95,000-strong Ahmedabad crowd. After the match, he said his team acknowledged that silence when Kohli got out against the run of play.

“We took a second in the huddle just to acknowledge the silence that was going around the crowd (after the wicket). It just felt like it was one of those days where it was all made for him to score another hundred like he normally does. That (wicket) was satisfying," Cummins said.

This was Australia's sixth title from as many as eight ODI World Cup final appearances.