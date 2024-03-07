[Watch] Devdutt Padikkal receives debut cap from Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of IND vs ENG Dharamshala Test

Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal received his maiden cap from Ravichandran Ashwin, who was also playing his 100th Test, ahead of the India and England fifth game at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday (March 7). The 23-year-old replaced Rajat Patidar (ankle injury) in India's playing XI.

For the unversed, Padikkal received his maiden cap following his excellent performances in domestic cricket. The left-handed batter amassed 556 runs in six innings at an average of 92.66, hitting three centuries in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season. The southpaw also smashed 105 against the England Lions earlier this year.

Overall, Padikkal has scored 2227 runs in his 31 first-class games at an average of 44.54, with the help of six tons and 12 half-centuries.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ashwin can be seen giving a speech and handing Padikkal his debut cap in a huddle. Watch the video below:

“Today is your day” – Ravichandran Ashwin gives a heartwarming speech for Devdutt Padikkal

Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Devdutt Padikkal for rising through the ranks to make his Test debut for India. The ace spinner urged the youngster to express himself on his debut.

Ashwin told the BCCI:

“As a very young kid who came on, burst onto the scene, captivated the imagination of a lot of people through T20 cricket, came up through the ranks as the star-studded boy from his state. He went through something that a youngster will also always find hard to go to.

He continued:

"Physical trauma literally was found hanging in balance whether he would play cricket. Life has been very kind, he has fought through it. Maybe that’s what makes you a much more harder individual and a harder cricketer to go through life.

The off-spinner added:

“Today, he is standing amongst us, going to make his debut in this wonderful setting along with my 100th Test. But Dev, remember one thing, Karnataka has produced a lot of wonderful international cricketers, the man is standing opposite to you, but mind you, that’s not your burden to carry. Today is your day. Guard it, cherish it, and express yourself.”

Padikkal, meanwhile, expressed his delight to make his Test debut. He said:

“Feels incredible. To be honest, I wasn’t expecting it a whole lot. Got the news this morning, so really excited for [about] it and looking forward to the game.”

