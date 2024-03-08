[Watch] Devdutt Padikkal smashes Shoaib Bashir for a six to reach maiden half-century on Test debut in IND vs ENG 5th game

Devdutt Padikkal smashed a six to complete his half-century on his Test debut for India against England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday, March 8. That came during the 87th over of India’s first innings.

Shoaib Bashir bowled a full-length delivery around off, and Padikkal lofted it over long-on to get to his fifty. The southpaw raised his bat as his teammates and coaches stood up and applauded in the dressing room.

Padikkal ended up scoring 65 runs off 103 balls in an innings laced with six and 10 fours. He was eventually bowled by Bashir.

The Karnataka batter has gone from strength to strength in first-class cricket, which helped him earn him a national call. The 23-year-old amassed 556 runs in just six innings at a healthy average of 92.66, including three tons, in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season. Earlier this year, he also smashed 105 against England Lions.

Overall, Devdutt Padikkal has raked up 2,227 runs in 31 FC games, hitting six centuries and 12 fifties. He will now look to replicate his success for Team India.

Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan smash half-centuries against England on Day 2

Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan smashed half-centuries against England on Day 2. The duo shared a 97-run stand for the fourth wicket. Sarfaraz scored 56 runs off 60 balls, including one six and eight boundaries.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 406/5 after 93 overs, leading by 188 runs, with Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill earlier smashed respective centuries in the opening session. Rohit scored 103 off 162 deliveries, with the help of three maximums and 13 boundaries. Gill hit 110 off 150, smashing five sixes and 12 boundaries. The duo, together, shared a 174-run stand for the second wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal also chipped in with 57 off 58, going past 700 runs in the series.

Earlier on Day 1, the visitors were bowled out for 218. Zak Crawley starred with the bat, scoring 79 off 108. Kuldeep Yadav bagged a fifer, while Ravichandran Ashwin returned with a four-wicket haul on his 100th Test.

India are leading the five-match Test series 3-1, securing consecutive wins in Vizag, Rajkot and Ranchi.

