Veteran Indian cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik had great news for Indian fans as he shared a video of the grass being cut on The Oval pitch ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia.

Karthik had received several comments on the photo that he had earlier posted about the pitch having a lot of grass on it. However, he later shared the news with fans who were worried about the amount of grass that was being left on the pitch.

Here's what Dinesh Karthik captioned his video on Twitter:

"Not lawn mowing but helping with lifting the grass so it’s cut well. 😜 Job done #CricketTwitter ✅ #WTCFinal"

Dinesh Karthik absolutely nailed his prediction on India's bowling attack

Speaking to Cricbuzz ahead of the WTC final, Dinesh Karthik had opined that India needed to go with four pacers and a solitary spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. Looking at the conditions, he felt that Ravichandran Ashwin may not play as big a role as he played in the previous WTC final.

Here's what Karthik had stated:

"Leave out Ashwin and play four pacers. I enjoyed Ashwin bowling in Southampton, but is the coach gonna do the same thing again? I doubt it. Umesh Yadav has bowled well in the nets. He is looking sharp, and feeling good body-wise. I have a strong feeling they’ll go with Umesh."

India have gotten off to the perfect start in the WTC final after opting to bowl first as they have sent back the dangerous Usman Khawaja.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

