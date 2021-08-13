Watch: Dinesh Karthik wears a funny cap while commentating during the Lord's Test on day 2

Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik sported a funny cap on Friday while on commentary at the Lord's Test. His partner David Lloyd also wore a similar cap in the commentary box. Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is having a great time during his commentary stint with Sky Sports, which began in June.

Dinesh Karthik recently shared a mini clip of the duo while they were wearing caps to reveal the behind-the-scenes fun in the commentary box at Lord's to his fans. Karthik shared the following post on his official Instagram handle and captioned it:

Someone sent me and @bumblecricket these cute caps and we're making optimum use of it 😉 #ThankYou ♥️ #BehindTheScenes #BTS #ENGvIND

"That kind of setback was needed to improve myself, to understand my game better" - Rohit Sharma on his mindset after being ignored for 2011 WC in an interview with Dinesh Karthik

Recently for Sky Sports, Dinesh Karthik interviewed Rohit Sharma. During the conversation, Karthik asked Rohit about his mindset after being ignored for the 2011 World Cup. Rohit replied that he was utterly disappointed by the snub, but he used that to improve his game. He said:

“That kind of setback was needed to improve myself, to understand my game better. Everyone wants to be part of the World Cup but, in a way, it did good to me. I came back as a different person. I started learning more about my batting and what I need to do from that juncture. I changed everything - my mindset and a little bit of technical aspect of my game as well.”

“Before the World Cup, I wouldn’t want to say that I was not giving that importance while playing for India. But because my batting position kept changing, I was not able to adapt. That pushed me a little back because you need to change your game based on where you bat,” concluded Rohit.

