[Watch] England lose review on second ball of Day 4 of ongoing 2nd 2024 Test vs Sri Lanka

England lost a review on just the second delivery of the fourth day of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's. The hosts were trying to get the better of Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne but the replay showed the ball had pitched outside leg.

The incident came in the 21st over of the visitors' second innings. Chris Woakes started the proceedings on the fourth day and created a chance straightaway. England captain Ollie Pope reluctantly went for the review and while the ball looked like it might have gone over the stumps, it had also pitched outside leg.

Here's the replay of the delivery and the subsequent review:

Nevertheless, Woakes dismissed nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya after a few overs to give England their first wicket of the day.

Day 3 of the Lord's Test belonged to the hosts as Joe Root hit a record-breaking 34th hundred to set the visitors 483 to win. They are currently 136-4 at lunch, needing another 347 runs. Sri Lanka were 53-2 on day three before bad light stopped play.

Olly Stone and Chris Woakes among the wickets for England before lunch

Olly Stone. (Image Credits: Getty)

After Woakes got the better of Jayasuriya, Olly Stone produced a wicket-taking delivery to dismiss the well-set Karunarante for 55 off 129 balls. It also brought an end to his 55-run partnership with Angelo Mathews.

The visiting side produced an insipid batting performance in their first innings at Lord's as Kamindu Mendis' 120-ball 74 stood out in a total of 196. Sri Lanka already trail the three-Test series 1-0 after losing by five wickets at Old Trafford.

Pope's men will hope to seal the series on day four, heading to the third and final Test at The Oval.

