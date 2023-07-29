[Watch] England players wear their teammates' jerseys ahead of play on Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test in support of dementia victims

England players sported special jerseys for the prematch line-up on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test in support of Dementia victims. Dementia refers to losing cognitive functioning of a person - like thinking, recollecting, and logical abilities, interfering with their daily life activities. In some cases, it can also cause emotional imbalance.

England players wore the jerseys of their teammates during the line-up of teams on Saturday, showing their support for them. You can get a glimpse of it in the video below:

| @alzheimerssoc pic.twitter.com/BZwRjnXbYo England cricketers are wearing their teammates names in the pre-match line up, to draw attention to confusion often experienced by people living with dementia and how people with dementia lose precious memories. #CricketShouldBeUnforgettable | @alzheimerssoc

Cricket fans lauded the England cricket team for their gesture through their positive responses in the comments section.

After Australia got all-out for 295 runs at stumps yesterday, the hosts began their second innings on Saturday in the morning session. Zak Crawley (73) and Ben Duckett (42) provided a decent start with a 79-run opening partnership.

Mitchell Starc broke the stand in the 17th over by dismissing Duckett. Crawley then finished his half-century in the company of Ben Stokes (42) but fell right after the lunch break. Then, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow completed their half-centuries to put the home team in good stead.

"I've never seen Australia play with so much fear": Former England captain Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan recently opened up that he was surprised to see Australia play so defensively and not take the game forward, which has been their USP over the years. Vaughan reviewed Day 2 of the fifth Test in a video on Cricbuzz and stated that it was the worst-ever batting performance by Australia.

"They are taking home the urn, but I've never seen Australia play with so much fear," said Vaughan. "They are usually so aggressive and try to take the game forward. They have just sat in to bat a long period of time without remembering you have to put a bit of pressure on the bowlers. This morning I thought it was the worst I've ever seen Australia bat in my time watching them. They never play like that."

