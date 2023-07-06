[Watch] England relieved as Mitchell Marsh finally departs after an incredible hundred

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was dismissed at the stroke of Tea on Day 1 of the ongoing Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley, Leeds. However, Marsh arguably did the damage that the hosts feared with a counter-attacking 118 at a strike rate of 100.

Marsh had walked out to bat in a precarious situation with the Aussies at 85/4. However, he didn't only weather the storm but also put the pressure back on England with some incredible shot-making. The hosts seemed helpless while Marsh was on a rampage and they would be relieved that they finally got rid of the danger man at the stroke of Tea.

Chris Woakes got the delivery to nip back off the seam and Mitchell Marsh got an inside edge while trying to punch it on the up. The ball took the edge and lobbed off his pads to Zak Crawley in the slip cordon.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Mitchell Marsh gives Australia lifeline at Headingley

The Aussies had a pretty tough first session after being asked to bat first in the third Test. They lost four wickets in the opening session and desperately needed a partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head to get some stability.

The hosts would have expected Travis Head to take on the bowling, but it was Marsh who completely caught them off-guard with some stunning shots. The all-rounder played Test cricket after a long time and grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

While Marsh has been dismissed, Head is still set at the crease and the likes of Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc certainly have the ability to amass some quick runs. England will be wary of the visitors' wagging tail and will need to take control of the first innings in the final session on Day 1.

