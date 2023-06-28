[Watch] England's Josh Tongue bamboozles Australian opener David Warner with a ripper in 2nd Ashes 2023 Test 

Australian opener David Warner looked in great touch on Day 1 (Wednesday, June 28) of the ongoing second Ashes 2023 Test against England at Lord's.

The southpaw completed a fine half-century, steadying the ship for the team after they lost the in-form Usman Khawaja early. Warner looked impressive during his stay at the crease, scoring 66 runs.

While he seemed set for a big one, England's debutant pacer Josh Tongue ended his knock with a peach of a delivery to send him back in the 30th over of the Australian innings.

The left-handed batter perished while trying to play a drive off a full ball. However, the ball nipped back in significantly and found the big gap between the bat and the pad, eventually crashing onto the stumps.

Here is the video of David Warner's dismissal:

It is worth mentioning that Tongue provided England with a big breakthrough earlier in the day as well, dismissing Khawaja for 17. The seamer came into England's playing XI in place of all-rounder Moeen Ali.

David Warner's form was under scrutiny ahead of second Ashes Test

David Warner failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the opening Test of the ongoing Ashes series against England. The senior batter finished with scores of nine and 36 at Edgbaston.

He got off to a promising start with the bat in the World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against India earlier this year, scoring 43 in the first innings. However, Warner managed to score just one run in the team's second essay.

The 36-year-old's half-century at Lord's will do wonders for his confidence. His form will be key for Pat Cummins and Co.in the Ashes series as they rely on him for a wonderful start.

Australia secured a thrilling two-wicket victory in the first Test, successfully chasing down a tricky 281-run target. They currently have a 1-0 lead to their name in the five-match series.

