[Watch] England speedster Mark Wood denied wicket as he oversteps in T20 World Cup 2024 match vs Scotland

Defending champions England were denied a wicket inside the powerplay as Mark Wood bowled a massive no-ball against George Munsey in the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Scotland at Bridgetown, Barbados on Tuesday (June 4). The Englishmen would have got a much-needed respite, but the right-arm speedster's no-ball ensured that the openers cut loose.

The incident occurred in the fifth over of the innings as Munsey wanted to smack the ball out of the park, but didn't get the middle of the bat. Buttler, who was behind the stumps, covered good ground to take the catch, but the umpire later signalled a front-foot no-ball. Replays suggested that the Durham pacer had indeed stepped over the line by a fair distance.

Earlier, Scotland skipper Richie Berrington won the toss and elected to bat first, citing that the pitch is on the drier side. Buttler stated that the management faced a conundrum between Wood and Reece Topley, but decided to go with the former due to his pace. The rain interrupted in the seventh over, leaving Scotland at 51-0.

England and Scotland playing their first match in T20I cricket

George Munsey and Michael Jones. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, England and Scotland hadn't locked horns in a T20I game until the T20 World Cup 2024 match at Bridgetown, Barbados. The two sides have met on five occasions in 50-over international cricket. While the Englishmen have won on four occasions, Scotland stunned them in their most recent encounter, winning by six runs after hammering 371.

England didn't have any warm-up matches, while Scotland had a couple. Their encounter against Uganda was a no-result and they lost to Afghanistan by 55 runs.

The defending champions came into the T20 World Cup after winning the four-game series against Pakistan comprehensively by 2-0. Buttler's men became only the second nation after the West Indies to lift the T20 World Cup trophy twice when they beat Pakistan two years ago in the final.

