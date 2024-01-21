[Watch] England team arrive in Hyderabad ahead of 1st Test against India

England team reached Hyderabad on Sunday (January 21) and checked into their hotel rooms ahead of the first Test against India. The five-match series between the two teams will commence on January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

The English team have already suffered a huge blow. Star middle-order batter Harry Brook has traveled back home due to personal reasons and will miss the series. They called up Dan Lawrence to replace him in the squad.

Meanwhile, PTI shared a video on X to give a glimpse of English team players arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad for the Test series. You can see Brendon McCullum, Joe Root, and others in the video.

You can watch the English players arriving at Hyderabad airport in the video below:

"I feel England will be very confident with the strategy they have adopted"- Pragyan Ojha ahead of Test series in India

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha recently opined that England would be confident of implementing their aggressive gameplay style during the upcoming Test series in India.

He went on to advise them to have a contingency plan as surfaces won't be flat and batting-friendly during the series like they experienced in Pakistan last year. During a discussion on Jio Cinema, Ojha said:

"I feel England will be very confident with the strategy they have adopted. But they need a back-up plan because the conditions won't be like what they were in Pakistan. The wickets were slightly better and favored the batsmen. Here, the conditions will favor the spinners. So how they tackle this will be very important."

He added:

"Bazball involves playing fearless cricket and England tries to gain a psychological edge using this strategy. Executing Bazball will be difficult in India because it won't be easy to play the Indian spinners or for that matter Jasprit Bumrah and the other pace bowlers."

England lost by 4-0 and 3-1 margins during their previous two tours of India in 2016 and 2021.

