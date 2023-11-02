[Watch] England teammates wish David Willey on his retirement from international cricket

Several England teammates paid tribute to left-arm pacer David Willey following his announcement of retirement from international cricket on November 1.

With England in the middle of a horrendous run in the 2023 World Cup, Willey, 33, took to his Instagram handle to make the announcement. However, he added that the decision had nothing to do with the side's poor showing.

A key figure in England's turnaround in white-ball cricket since 2015, Willey played 70 ODIs and 43 T20Is and picked up a combined 145 wickets.

England Cricket took to its social media handle to share wishes and tributes from many star players like Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, and others.

Here is a video of the same:

Despite playing in only three of England's six games in the ongoing World Cup, David Willey has been among the few bright spots. The left-arm pacer has picked up five wickets at an average of 27.20, including 3/45 in the recent outing against India.

Unfortunately for Willey, his international career will likely end on a sad note, with England languishing at the bottom of the points table and all but out of semi-final contention.

"To play a World Cup in India is incredibly special and to have done that twice, I am really proud" - David Willey

David Willey was a key reason for England's incredible run in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

David Willey spoke about the 2016 T20 World Cup and playing two mega events in India as the most cherished moments of his international career.

Despite England barely missing out on crossing the final hurdle in the summit clash against the West Indies seven years ago, the 33-year-old was one of the star performers. Willey picked up 10 wickets in six games, including 3/20 in the grand finale.

When asked about the favorite moments of his England career on the ECB's soocial media handle, Willey said:

"That 2016 World Cup. The magnitude and what cricket is in India and to play a World Cup in India is incredibly special and to have done that twice, I am really proud. That World Cup i made the team of the competition. Obviously gutted not to get across the line in the final but it was my first World Cup so to perform well in that and the experience of India was pretty awesome."

The Northamptonshire all-rounder also recalled England's triumph in the T20 World Cup last year with his family as another memorable moment.

"The T20 World Cup in Australia , winning that with my family there, my kids running around , confetti on the outfield, that's a special picture to me of the four of us. That medal, though I didn't actually play in that World Cup, signified so much more than just that victory. It was about coming back and finding my way back into the squad and being there," Willey added.

Despite not featuring in the playing XI during the showpiece event in Australia, David Willey was part of the England squad that clinched their second T20 World Cup title.

Meanwhile, England will hope to end their fading 2023 World Cup on a high with three games remaining against Australia, Netherlands, and Pakistan to provide a fitting farewell to Willey.