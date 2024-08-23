[Watch] Fan nonchalantly pulls off incredible one-handed catch while holding pint during ENG vs SL 2024 1st Test

The first Test between England and Sri Lanka witnessed a sensational crowd moment in the first session on Day 3 in Manchester on August 23. A fan in the crowd pulled off a stunning catch with one hand while holding four pints in his other hand, much to the amazement of fellow fans.

The moment happened in the first ball of the 83rd over when Mark Wood used his long handle to pull a short delivery from Asitha Fernando for six into the deep mid-wicket stands. A fan nonchalantly took the catch with one hand while holding four pints in the other hand.

The grab even had the England support staff in amazement, with Paul Collingwood enacting the fan taking the catch with one hand while holding a pint in the other.

Unfortunately for Mark Wood, the fun ended in the same over, when Fernando cleaned him up for an enterprising 13-ball 22 with three boundaries and a maximum.

The cameo was one of several lower-order contributions that took England to a dominant position at the end of their first innings. After restricting Sri Lanka to a below-par 236 in their first essay, England reached 259/6 at stumps on Day 2.

However, the impressive wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith scored his maiden Test century and took the hosts to a position of strength with a first-innings lead of 122.

England take control of 1st Test against Sri Lanka

Things went from bad to worse for Sri Lanka as they lost two early wickets to start their second innings.

The reliable Chris Woakes produced a peach to clean up opener Nishan Madushanka for a 3-ball duck. Waokes' opening partner Gus Atkinson continued his spectacular start to Test cricket by nipping out the dangerous Kusal Mendis for a duck to leave the visitors reeling at 10/2 at Lunch on Day 3.

The veteran pair of Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews are at the crease on 4 and 6, respectively. Sri Lanka still trail by a mammoth 112 runs with another eight sessions remaining in the contest.

They can take solace from having the two leading scorers from the first innings - Dhananjaya de Silva and Milan Rathnayake still to come.

