[Watch] Fans burst crackers in Yashasvi Jaiswal's hometown after the opener's double century in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Team India's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with his batting exploits in the ongoing second Test against England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Men in Blue won the toss and elected to bat first. While most batters failed to convert their starts into big scores, Jaiswal emerged as the lone warrior. The southpaw notched up his maiden Test double ton, scoring 209 runs off 290 deliveries.

People from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, which is Jaiswal's hometown, were overjoyed with the talented youngster's performance. They celebrated his knock by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third-youngest Indian batter to score a double century in Tests. His 209-run knock helped the side register 396. On the other hand, England were bundled out for 253 in their first innings.

"Your bat has become a magic wand" - Shikhar Dhawan reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton against England

Jaiswal earned widespread praise for his scintillating knock. Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also reacted to the 22-year-old's impressive performance.

Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Dhawan wrote:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal, you beauty, your bat has become a magic wand. Congratulations to a spectacular 200 runs! Rewriting cricket history, one milestone at a time!"

Expand Tweet

India finished at 28/0 in their second innings of the match at Stumps on Day 2. Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal will resume batting on the third day. The hosts have taken a crucial 171-run lead in the encounter.

While Jaiswal shone with the bat for India, it was pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who ran through England's batting lineup. The speedster bagged a wonderful six-wicket haul to put his team in a commanding position.

England lead the five-match series 1-0, courtesy of their 28-run win in the Test series opener in Hyderabad. The home team will look to bounce back by clinching a victory in the second encounter.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App