India and Australia are set to lock horns in the all-important final of the ongoing 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, cricket fans in Ahmedabad were spotted carrying a 500-foot-long Indian flag in the city. They were also seen holding a miniature version of the World Cup trophy.

Over 1,30,000 spectators are expected to be present in the stadium for the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia. Along with cricket fans, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will also witness the epic showdown.

Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic team to perform at the 2023 World Cup final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned a special 10-minute air show, featuring the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic team before the start of the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

A total of nine Hawk aircraft will enthral the onlookers with their aerial stunts. They were also spotted practising ahead of the summit clash.

Furthermore, performances by singers Aditya Gadhvi, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, Tushar Joshi, and musician Pritam Chakraborty have also been confirmed.

Rohit Sharma and company have emerged as the team to beat in the ongoing showpiece event. They have enjoyed a dominant run so far in the competition, securing 10 wins on the trot. The Men in Blue go into the final unbeaten.

Australia, on the other hand, suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two encounter. However, they bounced back brilliantly, winning eight successive matches.

The two sides locked horns in the group stage in Chennai. The Men in Blue came out on top in that clash, successfully chasing down a 200-run target with six wickets to spare.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli starred with the bat in the run chase, scoring 97* and 85, respectively, to take their team home.