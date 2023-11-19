[Watch] Fans offer milk to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's posters ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final 

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will take on Australia in the final of the ongoing 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

The contest has generated tremendous buzz among the masses. Fans are keen to see the Men in Blue lift the ICC silverware after a long drought.

Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, several Team India supporters in Pune offered milk to the posters of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have the standout performers for the Men in Blue in the showpiece event.

Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament, having amassed 711 runs, including three centuries and five fifties from 10 outings. He is the only batter in the history of World Cups to score over 700 runs in a single edition.

Rohit, on the other hand, has received praise from all quarters for his belligerent approach. He has mustered 550 runs, including three fifties and one ton, from 10 appearances at a strike rate of 124.15.

"The biggest moment in our careers" - Rohit Sharma on 2023 World Cup final vs Australia

In a pre-match press conference ahead of the 2023 World Cup final, Rohit Sharma stated that the encounter is probably the biggest moment of their career.

Emphasizing the importance of remaining calm in a match of such a magnanimous scale, he said:

"This is a huge occasion without a doubt. Whatever we have dreamt so far is here. This is the most challenging aspect for professional sportsmen as to how you keep such challenges out of your minds and keep your focus."

"This is the biggest moment in our careers, and it is important to stay calm and composed because that is where you can execute your plans better," Rohit added. "You don't get to play World Cup finals daily. I have grown up watching 50-over World Cups so for me it'll be the biggest occasion."

India have enjoyed a dominant run so far in the 2023 World Cup. The side will go into the final unbeaten, courtesy of their 10-match winning streak in the competition.