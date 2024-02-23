The 4th Test between India and England commenced this morning (February 23) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The hosts currently lead the 5-match series, 2-1.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first on a tricky surface. Debutant pacer Akash Deep wreaked havoc on the English batting line-up and triggered a top-order collapse to give India a great start. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also picked up a wicket each to give the hosts a perfect first session, as they reduced England to 112/5 at lunch on Day 1.

Fans at the stadium in Ranchi enjoyed the power-packed action, courtesy of Indian bowlers. They also expressed their emotions strongly when the home team got a couple of successful DRS reviews to claim key wickets of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow.

You can watch fans' reactions in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"DRS is not foolproof"- Aakash Chopra on Ben Stokes' reservations about the umpire's call in Test series vs India

England captain Ben Stokes was not pleased after a couple of umpire's call decisions did not go his team's way in the previous Test, and opined that it should be scrapped.

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently weighed in on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel. He disagreed with Stokes and reasoned that the umpire's call should be there, as DRS is not foolproof. Aakash Chopra said:

"Ben Stokes has said that he is not liking DRS. He asked the umpire's call to be removed. DRS is not foolproof. So you go towards the umpire's call as you are not 100% certain.

Chopra continued:

"You say that is what was the umpire's job, so you remain out if the umpire gave it out and not-out if he gave not-out. In fact, that was the truth. It is not a howler. What you are trying to remove is already removed by default."

Do you agree with Ben Stokes' views about DRS? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App