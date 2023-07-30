[Watch] Flashback to when Stuart Broad stunned Team India with a hat-trick in 2011

On this day in 2011, England pacer Stuart Broad tore apart the Indian batting lineup with a hat-trick in the first innings of the second Test at Trent Bridge. After scoring only 221 in their first innings, the onus was on the English bowlers to spark a comeback, and Broad did not disappoint.

The 37-year-old picked up the vital wicket of Sachin Tendulkar in the first over after lunch on Day 2. However, it was the final session of the day where Broad fully erupted to decimate Team India from a seemingly strong position at 267/4 to being bowled out for 288.

Broad dismissed Yuvraj Singh for a well-made 62 before picking up a hat-trick in his next over. The champion pacer scalped Indian skipper MS Dhoni, caught at second slip, before trapping Harbhajan Singh and casting Praveen Kumar off their first delivery to complete the hat-trick.

Broad finished the innings with outstanding figures of 6/46, his second-best figures against India in Tests, to keep England's deficit to only 67 runs. The momentum carried over to the rest of the game as the hosts demolished the Indian attack for a mammoth 544 in their second innings, setting India a steep target of 478.

However, a demoralized Indian team surrendered meekly to be bowled out for 158, conceding a 2-0 series lead to England.

Stuart Broad was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics with bat and ball, scoring 64 and 44 to go along with his eight-wicket match haul.

Stuart Broad announced his retirement from International Cricket after Day 3 of the final Ashes Test

Stuart Broad will hang his boots after the Oval Test against Australia.

In a shocking development, Stuart Broad announced his retirement from international cricket after Day 3 of the final Ashes Test at the Oval. The 37-year-old has been in scintillating form in the series, picking up 20 wickets in nine innings at an average of 28.15.

Broad is also the second leading wicket-taker in the series, with an opportunity to overtake Mitchell Starc in the final innings.

Speaking with Sky Sports at the end of the third day's play, Broad revealed his desire to call it a day on a stellar 17-year England career.

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have. I decided at 8.30pm last night. I have been thinking about it for a couple of weeks," said Broad.

Broad added that he always wanted his last match to be at the Ashes.

"England vs Australia has always been the pinnacle for me. I have loved the battles that have come my way and the team's way. I have a love affair with Ashes cricket. I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket," Broad said.

A guard of honour for Stuart Broad by the Australian players

The veteran pacer will finish as the fifth leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 602 scalps in 167 games. Stuart Broad is also the third leading wicket-taker in Ashes cricket, behind only Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

England will hope to provide a fitting farewell to one of its most decorated cricketers, with a victory in the final Test to level the series at two games apiece.

As things stand, the hosts have set Australia a stiff target of 384 on the back of a sensational third-innings batting display, scoring 395 in less than 82 overs.