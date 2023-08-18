[Watch] Flashback to when Virat Kohli made his International debut against Sri Lanka in 2008

On this day 15 years back, arguably the most accomplished batter of the generation, Virat Kohli, made his International debut in the first ODI of a five-match series against Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

Although he scored only 12 runs in the game opening the batting, very few had any doubts that the Delhi batter would do on to achieve greatness. Kohli, however, did just that and some more in one of the most glittering careers in cricketing history.

Despite a relatively modest start to his international career, King Kohli has achieved insurmountable batting heights in a magnificent 15-year career thus far. Before we reminisce some of Kohli's incredible achievements with the bat, let us take a look at a glimpse of the 34-year-old's first ball and first run in international cricket in the video below:

Expand Tweet

In the very next game, the champion batter scored a crucial 37 in India's successful 143-run chase on a treacherous batting track as a sign of things to come in terms of his bromance with chasing scores.

Recently, Kohli played his 500th international game in the second Test against the West Indies and scored a majestic century, his 76th overall and 29th in Tests, in the side's first innings.

Virat Kohli's International career at a glance

Virat Kohli has set several records in all forms of the game.

It is a task by itself to run down memory lane and list the incredible achievements of Virat Kohli in his stellar international career. For starters, the legendary batter is already second behind only Sachin Tendulkar in no. of centuries, with 76 tons.

The 34-year-old is also second behind only Sachin Tendulkar in total runs scored for India and sixth all-time. He is also the only one among the top ten leading run scorers in International cricket with an average of above 50 across formats.

King Kohli has scored over 25,500 runs in his illustrious International career, with an average of over 50 in both the white-ball formats and a Test average just decimal points short of 50. He also has the second most ODI centuries (46), just three behind Tendulkar (49), and is fifth all-time in total ODI runs.

Expand Tweet

With his 29th Test hundred, the 34-year-old also equaled Sir Don Bradman's century count in the red-ball format. Kohli is also the only batter in cricket history with ten ODI centuries against a team (Sri Lanka).

As far as the T20Is go, the champion batter boasts the second-highest average (52.73) and is the leading run-scorer in the format, with 4,008 runs. Kohli has the most number of the Player of the Series awards in T20s with seven and is the joint leader with 20 across formats.

Apart from his inimitable batting accomplishments, Kohli was among India's most successful captains for several years, particularly in the red-ball format. Kohli has the most wins as an Indian skipper in Tests (40 wins in 58 matches) and is behind only MS Dhoni in overall wins as Indian captain.

With several years ahead of him, it would not be a surprise if Virat Kohli holds almost all the significant batting records when he calls it a day in international cricket.