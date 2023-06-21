[Watch] Former England captain Alastair Cook distraught after heartbreaking loss to Australia in first Ashes 2023 Test

Former England captain Alastair Cook was visibly frustrated after the hosts lost the first Ashes 2023 Test against Australia in Edgbaston on Wednesday, June 20.

Cook was in the commentary box on air for BBC Sport when Pat Cummins hit the winning runs. As the ball went to third man and Harry Brook let it slip through into the boundary, the legendary opener was seen holding his head for sometime and then shaking it in frustration.

Cook's reaction was likely one that many England fans could relate to. The hosts were in a dominant position before the 55-run ninth wicket partnership between Cummins and Lyon snatched the victory for Australia.

Here's a video of Cook's reaction (via @bbctms on Twitter):

Debates around England's decisions have begun post Edgbaston defeat

After choosing to bat first, England captain Ben Stokes declared the first innings late on Day 1 at 393/8 with Joe Root still at the crease on 116. Many in the cricketing fraternity simply knew that this would be criticized later on if the hosts went on to lose the match.

That's exactly what happened as Australia just about managed to get home in the final hour of the Test. A sensational partnership between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon ensured that the Aussies won from a position where there was not much hope.

Another decision that received quite a bit of criticism was Stokes' use of James Anderson on the final day. The hosts took the second new ball late on Day 5, but their most experienced bowler didn't get a single crack at Australia's lower order.

Althiough Anderson wasn't in the greatest of rhythms in the Edgbaston Test, he has more than enough experience to deliver under pressure. Lyon and Cummins, meanwhile, dealt very well with Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson.

Stokes said after the match that he didn't regret the decisions he made. It's worth noting that he was also praised on various occasions for his captaincy during the Test, most notably with respect to Usman Khawaja's first-innings dismissal.

However, he and England will have plenty to ponder over before the second Test begins at Lord's on June 28.

