[Watch] Glenn Maxwell's outrageous reverse-sweep six off Mohammad Nawaz in 2023 World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell seems to have returned to his best as he completed his half-century in the ongoing warm-up match against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. However, the most captivating shot of his whirlwind innings was his reverse-sweep six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

The incident occurred in the 34th over of the innings as Nawaz floated the ball around the middle and off stump. Maxwell responded by changing his stance quickly and swatted it way over the onside, leaving the fielder coming in with no chance. The 34-year-old had also hit Nawaz, who dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, for a six earlier in the over.

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner opened the innings and put on a 83-run stand, while Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith also added 59 before perishing. Usama Mir pegged Australia back with two wickets.

Glenn Maxwell dismissed for 77 after miscuing a reverse sweep

Glenn Maxwell struck 6 sixes in his 70-ball 77. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the reverse sweep that fetched Glenn Maxwell (71) quite a few runs also brought his dismissal after miscuing one off Shadab Khan's bowling in the 41st over. The Victorian departed but not before adding 83 with Cameron Green, putting the five-time champions on track for a healthy total.

The veteran all-rounder marked his long-standing return to international cricket in the 3rd ODI against India in Rajkot last week. While he perished cheaply with the bat, Maxwell's off-spin yielded four wickets and helped Australia secure a 66-run win, breaking their five-match losing streak.

With Ashton Agar failing to recover from a calf strain, Cricket Australia believes the Victorian can fill the spot of the second frontline spinner. The Men in Yellow will open their campaign against India on October 8th in Chennai.